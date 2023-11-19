Doncic (knee) will play Sunday against the Kings, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic totaled 35 points (15-26 FG), nine rebounds and nine assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee and was initially listed as questionable for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set due to right knee soreness. The Mavericks may be cautious with the MVP candidate, but it appears fantasy managers can expect a full workload from Doncic against Sacramento.