Doncic (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Doncic will play through a right knee contusion Thursday, and he has yet to miss a game this season while dealing with a left groin strain and the knee issue. The superstar should handle more than his normal workload offensively with both Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and P.J. Washington (knee) ruled out. Through 11 regular-season outings, Doncic has averaged 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 37.9 minutes per game. However, he has shot only 41.9 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.