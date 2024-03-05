Doncic (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against Indiana.

Doncic has not missed a contest since Jan. 31 and is averaging 37.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 12.8 assists in 38.5 minutes across his last four contests. He dropped 33 points, six rebounds and six assists with four made threes versus Indiana on Feb. 25 and will look to continue his MVP-caliber production Tuesday.