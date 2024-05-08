Doncic (knee) is available for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Doncic has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a sprained right knee. Doncic averaged 34.0 points, 13.5 assists, 11.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 38.5 minutes across his two appearances against the Thunder in the regular season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable for Game 1•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Shines in series-clinching win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in Game 5 victory•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to play Game 5•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another triple-double in Game 4•