Doncic (knee) is available for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Doncic has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a sprained right knee. Doncic averaged 34.0 points, 13.5 assists, 11.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 38.5 minutes across his two appearances against the Thunder in the regular season.