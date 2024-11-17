Share Video

Link copied!

Doncic (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Doncic was listed as probable due to a right knee injury, but he'll suit up and is expected to see his regular workload. Doncic has reached the 30-point mark in three of his last four games, averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in that stretch.

More News