Doncic (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Doncic was listed as probable due to a right knee injury, but he'll suit up and is expected to see his regular workload. Doncic has reached the 30-point mark in three of his last four games, averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in that stretch.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Likely to suit up Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: 37-point effort not enough Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets probable tag for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records diverse line in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Tuesday•