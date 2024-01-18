Doncic (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Lakers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic will return to action Wednesday after missing Dallas' previous three games with a right ankle sprain. The superstar guard is averaging 32.8 points, 8.6 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.6 minutes across his last five appearances. Doncic isn't expected to have a minutes restriction against the Lakers.