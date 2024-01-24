Watch Now:

Doncic (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic posted back-to-back 30-point triple-doubles following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, but he returned to the injury report Tuesday due to lower-back tightness. However, the MVP candidate will continue to play through the pain and should handle his usual workload versus Phoenix.

