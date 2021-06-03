Doncic (neck) will play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Clippers.
As expected, Doncic is available Wednesday despite the neck strain that ailed him during Sunday's Game 4. With nearly three full days of rest, however, Doncic should be closer to 100 percent heading into Game 5. Even with the recent off-night, the 32-year-old is averaging 33.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 38.5 minutes per game against the Clippers this series.
