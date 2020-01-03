Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go
Doncic (thigh) will be available for Thursday's game against Brooklyn.
Doncic was listed as probable earlier in the day due to a bruised thigh, but he'll be ready to roll for Thursday's clash. He figures to start and take on his typical workload.
