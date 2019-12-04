Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Grabs career-high 18 boards

Doncic delivered 33 points (9-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 18 rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-97 win over the Pelicans.

Doncic hauled in a career high rebounding total while dominating offensively in fairly limited minutes. He wasn't needed at all in the fourth quarter due to the lopsided score and the fact that the bench extended the lead, which may benefit Doncic given that Dallas plays again on Wednesday against the Timberwolves.