Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Grabs career-high 18 boards
Doncic delivered 33 points (9-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 18 rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-97 win over the Pelicans.
Doncic hauled in a career high rebounding total while dominating offensively in fairly limited minutes. He wasn't needed at all in the fourth quarter due to the lopsided score and the fact that the bench extended the lead, which may benefit Doncic given that Dallas plays again on Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Tops 40-point mark once again•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts 41-10 line in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impresses once again in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another huge triple-double in rout•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Makes history with triple-double•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...