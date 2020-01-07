Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Halleluka strikes again

Doncic boomed for 38 points (14-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a block across 34 minutes in the Mavericks' 118-110 victory over the Bulls on Monday night.

It was Doncic's second straight triple-double and another monster performance from the MVP-candidate. He had a career-high 21 points in the third quarter. The Bulls were basically triple-teaming him at points in the second half and had to bring the foul-stricken Kris Dunn in to attempt to stop the bleeding. From making circus floaters to earning four-point plays, Doncic was everywhere Monday night. Expect performances like this for the next 10 to 15 years.