Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Hands out 12 assists Saturday
Doncic posted 19 points (4-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 assists and eight rebounds during Saturday's 109-91 victory over the 76ers.
Doncic wasn't particularly effective from the field, and he committed five turnovers, but his performance was enough for the Mavericks to get the victory. His passing effort is still worth noting, however, as it marked his sixth performance this season with at least 12 assists, and Dallas has a 5-1 record in those contests. Saturday's victory also marked the end of the Mavericks' six-game homestand -- one in which Doncic averaged 29.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He'll look to keep up those strong efforts as the team travels for the first time this month, heading to face the Warriors on Tuesday
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.