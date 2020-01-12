Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Hands out 12 assists Saturday

Doncic posted 19 points (4-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 assists and eight rebounds during Saturday's 109-91 victory over the 76ers.

Doncic wasn't particularly effective from the field, and he committed five turnovers, but his performance was enough for the Mavericks to get the victory. His passing effort is still worth noting, however, as it marked his sixth performance this season with at least 12 assists, and Dallas has a 5-1 record in those contests. Saturday's victory also marked the end of the Mavericks' six-game homestand -- one in which Doncic averaged 29.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He'll look to keep up those strong efforts as the team travels for the first time this month, heading to face the Warriors on Tuesday