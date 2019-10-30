Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Has off night in win
Doncic had 12 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-8FT), four rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 109-106 win against the Denver Nuggets.
Doncic came down to earth after his hot start to the season. The second year man couldn't find his shot, and was especially cold from deep knocking down only one trey, but he did make a late field goal to give his team a 3-point lead with less than a minute left. Dallas will host the Los Angeles Lakers this Friday.
