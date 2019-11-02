Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Headed for stitches
Doncic went to the training room for stitches on the back of his head following Friday's loss to the Lakers. He finished with 31 points (10-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 assists, 12 rebounds and a block over 38 minutes.
Doncic was spotted receiving treatment for a cut on his head near the end of the matchup between breaks in the action, and he was ultimately sent for stitches once the game concluded. He appears to have avoided a concussion, though he'll be considered questionable for Sunday's clash in Cleveland until the team clears up his status.
