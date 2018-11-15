Doncic underwent an X-ray on his left shoulder following Wednesday's win over the Jazz, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic downplayed the issue afterwards, noting that his shoulder is sore but he thinks he'll be fine. While things look good at the moment, more should be known once his test results are disclosed. The rookie posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 25 minutes prior to exiting Wednesday.