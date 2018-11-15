Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Headed for X-rays
Doncic underwent an X-ray on his left shoulder following Wednesday's win over the Jazz, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic downplayed the issue afterwards, noting that his shoulder is sore but he thinks he'll be fine. While things look good at the moment, more should be known once his test results are disclosed. The rookie posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 25 minutes prior to exiting Wednesday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores team-high 22 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Team-high 24 points in losing effort•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable Wednesday vs. Jazz•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impressive effort Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...