Doncic (leg) headed to the locker room early in Thursday's contest against the Suns, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Doncic was forced off the court early in the first quarter after suffering what appeared to be a leg injury. The guard limped straight to the locker room with Josh Green in to replace him. Expect Green, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway to see increased minutes if Doncic can't return.