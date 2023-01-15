Doncic produced 15 points (7-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-6 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 loss to Portland.

Coach Jason Kidd eventually pulled Doncic in the fourth quarter, which was one reason for the decreased stat line. It was a very uncharacteristic night for Doncic, who is one of the most consistent fantasy options in the league. The Trail Blazers controlled every facet of the game and despite recording another double-double, Doncic couldn't stem the tide.