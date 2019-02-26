Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Highly successful return in loss
Doncic (ankle) provided 28 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 33 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-112 loss to the Clippers on Monday.
Doncic didn't miss a beat in his return from a two-game absence, racking up his second triple-double of February for good measure. The sensational rookie now has double-digit rebounds in five of his last eight contests, while also dishing out at least eight assists in four straight. Doncic even managed to improve on his already stellar body of work Monday by turning in his best shooting effort (58.3 percent) since Jan. 27, yet another impressive chapter in his rewarding first-year NBA campaign.
