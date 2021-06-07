Doncic intimated Monday that he plans to sign a supermax extension with the Mavericks this offseason, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

A lot can change between now and the start of free agency, but it appears Doncic is plenty comfortable in Dallas after three full seasons in the NBA. When asked about signing the extension, which would pay him north of $200 million, Doncic replied: "I think you know the answer." While the Mavs bowed out in Round 1 for the second straight season, the 22-year-old has emerged as a bona fide superstar who will be one of the faces of the league for the next decade-plus. Dallas will need to make some upgrades around Doncic, but it's nonetheless extremely encouraging that he looks to be on course for a long-term commitment to the franchise.