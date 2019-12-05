Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Hits 22 points

Doncic had 22 points (8-22 FG, 1-8 3PT, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and five turnovers in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Doncic has scored more than 20 points in all but one game this season, and he has been a stat-stuffing machine since the first game of the campaign. An elite fantasy asset due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court, Doncic will aim to extend his solid run of play Saturday at home against the Pelicans.