Doncic posted 34 points (8-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 17-19 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 loss to the Suns.

The superstar talents of both teams were on full display as Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker all scored 30 or more points, but the Dallas duo came up a little short. Since returning from a heel injury in mid-February, Doncic has topped 30 points in five of eight games, averaging 33.3 points, 7.8 boards, 7.1 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch as the Mavericks try to climb out of the play-in zone and lock up a playoff spot.