Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Hoping to return Wednesday
The hope is that Doncic (ankle), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, will be cleared to return Wednesday against the Kings, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Doncic is set to miss a seventh straight game as he recovers from a sprained right ankle, though it sounds like he could return for Dallas' final game before the All-Star break after returning to 5-on-5 work at the team's practice facility Monday. Look for his status to clear up closer to Wednesday's game; if Doncic is cleared to play, Jalen Brunson would likely return to a reserve role.
