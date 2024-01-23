Doncic closed Monday's 119-110 loss to Boston with 33 points (12-30 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 18 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 40 minutes.

Doncic did everything he could to get the Mavericks over the line, recording his ninth triple-double of the season. His 18 rebounds marked a season-high, although his shooting percentages left a little to be desired. Over the past two weeks, his free throw shooting is down to just 71.4 percent in 11.7 attempts per game. Outside of this minor blip, managers have to be thrilled with what Doncic is doing on the court this season.