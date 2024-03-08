Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pistons due to a right elbow sprain.
Luka has been playing through an ankle injury and broken nose recently but appears to have picked up a right elbow sprain in Thursday's win over Miami. If Doncic is ruled out Saturday, Dante Exum and Tim Hardaway are candidates to receive increased playing time.
