Doncic is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Warriors due to right knee soreness.
Doncic continues to deal with right knee soreness but has suited up in each of Dallas' last nine contests. If the superstar guard is unable to play Friday, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway are candidates to receive increased playing time.
