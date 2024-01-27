Doncic is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to right ankle soreness.
Doncic is in danger of missing Saturday's contest due to a right ankle injury that caused him to sit out four games already in January. If Doncic is ruled out, Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway and Dante Exum are candidates to receive increased playing time.
