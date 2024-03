Doncic (Achilles) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.

Doncic continues to battle left Achilles soreness but has appeared in five straight and 23 of Dallas' last 24 games. Over his last five starts, Doncic has averaged 29.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 37.6 minutes per game.