Doncic is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic due to left quadriceps soreness.
Doncic and Kyrie Irving (foot) are both questionable for the second half of Dallas' first back-to-back set this season. If both of the Mavericks' superstars are sidelined, Tim Hardaway, Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Dante Exum and Seth Curry would be candidates for increased usage.
