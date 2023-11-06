Doncic is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic due to left quadriceps soreness.

Doncic and Kyrie Irving (foot) are both questionable for the second half of Dallas' first back-to-back set this season. If both of the Mavericks' superstars are sidelined, Tim Hardaway, Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Dante Exum and Seth Curry would be candidates for increased usage.