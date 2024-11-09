Doncic is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets due to a left groin strain, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic appears to have injured his groin against Phoenix and could miss his first game of the season Sunday. If the superstar guard is forced to sit out, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy and Quentin Grimes are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Massive stat line not enough Friday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Tallies season-high four steals•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records 34/15 double-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Productive outing in blowout win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Game-high 29 points Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Teases triple-double against Minny•