Doncic is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to a nasal contusion.

Doncic shook off a sore right ankle and played in Monday's win over the 76ers, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes. However, he's now dealing with a nose injury and may be sidelined for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set. If that's the case, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway would likely be the primary beneficiaries.