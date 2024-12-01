Doncic (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Doncic is in jeopardy of missing his sixth consecutive game due to a sprained right wrist. The superstar returned to practice earlier in the week, and the questionable tag suggests he is nearing a return to game action. If Doncic is unable to suit up, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy should see an uptick in playing time, especially if Kyrie Irving (shoulder) is sidelined as well.
