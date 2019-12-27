Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impresses in return from injury

Doncic had 24 points (9-23 FG, 1-6 3PT, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 win over the Spurs.

Doncic didn't have a minute restriction entering this game and he responded with a stellar effort, as he ended just two assists away from what would've been his ninth triple-double of the season. The Slovenian star guard is fully recovered from the ankle injury that made him miss four games, and he should recover his spot as one of the top fantasy assets across all formats now that he's healthy again.