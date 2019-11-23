Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impresses once again in win
Doncic had 30 points (11-18 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-4 FT), 14 assists and seven rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 143-101 win over the Cavaliers.
Doncic has three triple-doubles in his last five games, a span where he averages impressive totals of 33.2 points, 11.0 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game. He has produced at a higher level than expected and has been one of the top fantasy players in The Association over the last few weeks. He will try to extend his impressive run of play Sunday on the road against the Rockets.
