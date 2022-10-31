Doncic accumulated 44 points (17-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-14 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-105 win over Orlando.

Doncic couldn't record a third consecutive triple-double and his streak of four games with at least a double-double got snapped here, but even if he didn't do much in terms of filling out the stat sheet, he posted his best scoring output of the campaign. Doncic has started the season on fire and has scored at least 30 points in every game to date.