Doncic has been impressive in pickup games at the Mavericks' facility leading up to training camp, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

While summer pickup games are far from the real thing, MacMahon noted that Doncic has "often been the best player on the court" in contests that include current Mavericks, a well as local products like the Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge. MacMahon went to state that Doncic is "not in great shape by NBA standards," which may be a bit of a concern, but shouldn't be overly surprising given that Doncic took several weeks off following the conclusion of the EuroLeague season in late-June. Expectations are justifiably high for Doncic, who's arguably the most accomplished European player to ever come to the NBA, and it remains to be seen how he'll be utilized by a Mavs team simultaneously developing second-year point guard Dennis Smith, Jr.