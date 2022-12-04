Doncic registered 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 win over the Knicks.

Doncic reached the 30-point mark for the third straight game, and while he couldn't extend his double-double (or better) streak to four contests, he still delivered another elite stat line in a game where he was the focal point of the offense once again. The star guard has been on fire to start the season and has yet to score fewer than 20 points in any game, and he's also dished out eight or more dimes in eight appearances in a row.