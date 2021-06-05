Doncic mustered 29 points (11-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and four steals across 41 minutes in Friday's loss to the Clippers.

Doncic recorded his second double-double of the series and scored at least 29 points for the fifth time in six contests, but his efforts were not enough to carry the Mavericks into the second round. The star guard is averaging 34.0 points, 9.7 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in the series and should play a pivotal role in Game 7 on Sunday.