Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impressive effort Tuesday
Doncic totaled 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 victory over Washington.
Doncic came into Tuesday's game under a slight injury cloud but appeared 100 percent, pouring in 23 points in another impressive all-around performance. He is likely the early favorite for the rookie of the year title but as we know, there is still a long way to go and a lot can happen in the NBA in a short period. The Mavericks record is likely not where it was hoped it would be but Doncic and others are a lot of fun to watch and should only get better as the season progresses and they become more accustomed to one another.
