Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said that Doncic (rest) will likely play in Friday's preseason game versus the Magic, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic missed Wednesday's preseason opener versus the Thunder due to rest. However, it does not appear that Doncic will miss any regular season action, and was just going through typical preseason load management.
