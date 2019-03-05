Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Inefficient in big loss Monday
Doncic produced 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 127-88 loss to the Nets.
Doncic struggled a little bit with his shot in Monday's contest, failing to hit many mid-range shots and shot just 25 percent from the charity stripe. Even on an off day, he still contributed in each of the five main categories, which shows how versatile and valuable Doncic's skill set is for the Mavs.
