Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Injury 'manageable', no timetable
Doncic's right ankle sprain is being described as "manageable", but he remains without a definitive timeframe for a return, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Doncic missed four games in early December with a similar injury, so it's fair to expect him to be out roughly a week, maybe two. In his absence, we should see Jalen Brunson step up into a bigger playmaking role. Delon Wright could also see extra minutes.
