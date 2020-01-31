Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Injury 'manageable', no timetable

Doncic's right ankle sprain is being described as "manageable", but he remains without a definitive timeframe for a return, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Doncic missed four games in early December with a similar injury, so it's fair to expect him to be out roughly a week, maybe two. In his absence, we should see Jalen Brunson step up into a bigger playmaking role. Delon Wright could also see extra minutes.