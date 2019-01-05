Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Just misses another double-double

Doncic scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 114-93 loss to the Celtics.

The rookie's game continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Doncic managed only one double-double in his first 24 NBA games, but he's got five in his last 13 and very nearly grabbed a sixth Friday, and he's now averaging 22.8 points, 6.5 boards, 6.2 assists and 2.8 three-pointers over that stretch. He won't turn 20 until the last day of February, but Doncic is already the focal point of the Mavs' offense, and the sky's the limit on his ultimate fantasy potential.