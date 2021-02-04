Doncic scored 27 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3PT, 10-10 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, 14 assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hawks.

Doncic was the driving force behind the Mavericks' offense, as he posted a 31.2 percent usage rate. From a scoring perspective, Doncic continued to knock down his free-throws, and he's now combined to convert 20 of 21 attempts from the charity stripe across the last two games. As a result, his free-throw percentage has increased to 78.3 percent -- the highest mark of his career by 2.5 percentage points.