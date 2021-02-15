Doncic registered 44 points (14-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Doncic has been on fire in recent games and the numbers back him up, as the star point guard has scored 40-plus points in three of his last five contests while also putting up 25 or more points in 14 consecutive games -- he also has four double-doubles and two triple-doubles in that span. In short, Doncic has been unstoppable of late.