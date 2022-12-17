Doncic finished with 33 points (11-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and nine assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 130-110 victory over Portland.

Doncic once again topped 30 points, the eighth time he's done so in the last nine games. He came up just one assist shy of a double-double, knocked five shots from beyond the arc, and had an efficient shooting night overall. The only thing missing was the defensive stats. The 23-year-old guard's 33.0 points per game is good for second in the league, trailing only Joel Embiid's 33.3 points per game.