Doncic ended Monday's 106-88 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with 28 points (12-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 43 minutes.

Despite losing the series 4-1, Doncic was spectacular for the Mavericks in the NBA Finals. The five-time All-Star dealt with a litany of injuries throughout the playoffs, including a thoracic contusion, a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, while still leading all players in scoring in the Finals. Across five NBA Finals games, Doncic averaged 29.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.6 steals while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. The 25-year-old did struggle from deep, shooting only 24.4 percent per game, as well as being seen as a defensive liability at times. However, Doncic and the Mavericks will look to build off their strong season and run it back next year, as he now has NBA Finals experience under his belt.