Doncic had 37 points (14-27 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 loss to the Kings.

Doncic put the Mavericks on his back but was unable to get them across the line in what was a disappointing loss. The four defensive stats are certainly a welcome surprise for those invested in Doncic; however, his free throw shooting continues to be a question mark. The Mavericks currently occupy the seventh seed in the West and they would absolutely love to jump into the top-6, if possible. As long as Doncic is healthy, he should continue putting up some gaudy numbers the rest of the way.