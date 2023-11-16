Doncic ended Wednesday's 130-117 win over the Wizards with 26 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-12 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists in 32 minutes.

The 24-year-old superstar fell a few boards shy of his third triple-double of the season while leading the Mavs in scoring once again. Doncic is having a strong start to the season, and through 12 games he's on pace to set new career highs in three-pointers (4.2 per game) and all three shooting percentages (50.2/42.0/76.1) while topping 30 points per game for the second straight campaign. With Kyrie Irving nursing a sore foot, Doncic's usage should remain elevated in the short term even by his lofty standards.