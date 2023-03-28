Doncic registered 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 127-104 victory over the Pacers.

Doncic led Dallas in scoring, threes and rebounds while posting a team-high-tying assist total in just 28 minutes during a blowout victory Monday. Doncic has posted at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in four straight contests.