Doncic amassed 33 points (11-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 102-77 win over the Jazz.

Doncic worked more as a scorer than as a distributor in the contest, leading all players with 33 points on 22 field-goal attempts. His five dimes were well below his season average but still enough to lead his club. The All-Star point guard also grabbed a game-high 13 boards to help Dallas go up 3-2 in the series. Doncic missed the first three games of the first-round matchup due to a calf injury, but he has looked great upon his return, averaging 31.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 three-pointers over two contests.